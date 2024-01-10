Farmers pull together to beat the Christmas Eve downpour in the Wimmera

With no time to waste and heavy rainfall forecast, sixth-generation Dooen farmer Gavin Puls breathed a sigh of relief when he finished the harvest on the family farm on Christmas Eve.
But instead of taking a break and settling in for Christmas celebrations, or marking his father, Percy Puls' 80th birthday, the Puls family headed for neighbouring farms to help complete their harvest before the storm broke.
Percy Puls is a fifth generation farmer on the property and turned 80 just before Christmas
He fears he'll not live to see the farm returned to farming in his lifetime if a proposed mineral sands mine gets the go ahead in the Dooen area, which includes part of the Puls' family farm.
"There was no time for celebration, even Dad's 80th," son Gavin said. "It's all hands on deck at harvest time to get the harvest done, ours and our neighbours. We all pull together."
"Rain and unseasonable weather are all part of farming, and we work around it," Mr. Puls said.
"We did well to get it all off.," he said.
A section of the Puls family farm will fall inside the footprint of the controversial proposed WIM Resource PL Avonbank Mine and they will lose access to approximately 400 hectares of their prime cropping land to mining for an undetermined time.
The boundary of the proposed mine will be 800 meters from Mr Puls home.
Mr Puls is concerned about the long term impact on their farm, family and the neighboring properties over the 36 year lifetime of the proposed mineral sands mine if it goes ahead.
Mr Puls and several of the Dooen landowners have joined forces against the Chinese-owned Company, WIM Resource PL that plan to mine up to 3600 hectares of their prime farming land 15 kilometres from Horsham..
Mr Puls said drought, rain, seasonal changes are all part of farming but the threat of losing part of their farm, and neighbours land and homes to the proposed mine, " is worse than any drought or weather issues," he said.
The farmers will learn their fate in coming weeks.
