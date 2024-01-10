The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Farmers pull together to beat the Christmas Eve downpour in the Wimmera

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated January 11 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With no time to waste and heavy rainfall forecast, sixth-generation Dooen farmer Gavin Puls breathed a sigh of relief when he finished the harvest on the family farm on Christmas Eve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.