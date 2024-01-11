Wimmera River parkrun rapt with increased numbers as locals welcome in 2024

Most people love a sleep-in on a Saturday morning, but that is not true for those pounding the pavement at the Wimmera River parkrun.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Already two events into the 2024 calendar, the Saturday morning staple has steadily increased participation in the last two months.
"It's looking absolutely amazing. We average about 80 parkrunners every week; in late December and early January, we were up over 120," said co-event director Jackie Exell.
On December 23, 141 participants took part, whilst 64 welcomed in the New Year on Monday, January 1.
Parkrun is not just about those out to set personal bests; it also gives people a chance to get out, exercise, and catch up with friends.
"We do find that parkrun for a lot of people is their social time for the week," Exell said.
We've got a gentleman that comes over from Balmoral most weeks, he's in his 80s and it's his social outing for the week. It's really, really important to him.
The success of events like parkrun can only go ahead with volunteers, something Exell said they are always on the lookout for.
"We do find that it is the same faces volunteering a lot of weeks. We really do encourage anyone who's participated in parkrun to give volunteering a go," Exell said.
"You can't have something like that [parkrun] run by volunteers with tricky jobs. And you have the full support of the run director on the day as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.