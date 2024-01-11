Horsham looks for finals berths' for country week cricket carnival

It has been a strong start for the Horsham Cricket Association's Under 15 and 17s country week teams, with the carnivals held in Warrnambool and Horsham, respectively.
Rain caused the under-17s match against Hamilton on Monday, January 8, to be shortened to 25 overs.
After being sent into bat, Horsham managed 5/134.
Max Bunworth top-scored with an unbeaten 55, and Dezi Carter also contributed with 34.
Hamilton could only manage 6/87 in reply as Bunworth took 3/9 from four overs.
Bad weather caused play to be abandoned on day one of the under-15 carnival in Horsham.
The Under 15s got underway against Hamilton Gold at Minyip Recreation Reserve. On Tuesday, January 9.
After batting first, Horsham were bowled out in the 46th over for 224.
Opening batters Hugh Weidemann (31) and Luke Miller put on 70 for the first wicket, but Harrison Hoffmann top-scored with 58 off 56 balls.
Weidemann also did the damage with the ball in hand with 3/28 off 9.1 overs, and Phoenix Hopper took 3/48 from 10 overs.
Horsham was defeated in its second under 17s match against Warrnambool Gold at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
The home side won the toss, batted, and set a formidable 7/243 from its 50 overs.
Jackson Hoffmann was the only bowler to take multiple wickets with 2/53 from 10 overs.
Wickets fell regularly in the Horsham run-chase as they were bowled out for 180 in 45 overs.
Opening batter Monty Wynne (35 off 58) and James Officer (33 from 50) impressed with the willow.
The Under 17s turned up the pressure in the field in back-to-back T20 matches On Wednesday, January 10.
After Horsham won the toss and sent Portland into bat, tall opening bowler Gibson Perry ripped through the top order.
Perry finished with figures of four overs, two maidens, 4/4 as Portland was bowled out for 27 in 12.5 overs.
Xavier Shelvin took 2/4 from three overs.
Batting its 20 overs, Horsham replied with 2/99.
Opener Brodie Foster was dismissed in the last over for 46, whilst Carter compiled an unbeaten 35.
Horsham then faced local rivals Wimmera Mallee at Dennington Recreation Reserve.
Batting first, Officer (23 off 28) and Bunworth (41 from 46) saw Horsham to a total of 6/113 from 20 overs.
In reply, two wickets from Jackson Hoffmann and Shelvin limited Wimmera Mallee to 7/85.
The Under-15s recorded a thrilling two-run win over South West at Dudley Cornell Park on January 10.
Bowling first, economical spells from Jobe Dickinson (2/12 from three overs) and Archie Sostheim (2/13 off five overs) restricted South West to 9/111.
Wickets fell at the top of Horsham's order, but a patient innings from Phoenix Hopper (22 off 64) and Austin Simpson (21 from 36) saw Horsham over the line.
The Under-17s had a bye on Thursday, January 11, as it waited nervously to see if they will make the final on January 12.
Horsham's Under-15s can go through the pool stage undefeated when it takes on Wimmera Mallee at Coughlin Park on Thursday, January 11.
