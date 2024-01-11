A meeting place for all ages, stop over for travellers and locals alike

May Park has been a popular meeting place for locals since Greg Bamford can remember and this week he enjoyed 'dining out' in the park with his wife Meena.
"I used to come here and play when I was still in nappies ," he said, "and I still love it."
Mr and Mrs Bamford live in Dimboola but took the opportunity to enjoy the park during a trip to Horsham.
"There used to be a carnival here," he said. "And there used to be people filling the park for that."
"No matter what day we come here now there is always someone stopping on their travels to enjoy the park, have lunch, let the children have a play and let off steam, it's a great stop over," he said.
Terry and Carol Harris are locals and they enjoyed a coffee with former Horsham residents, Helen and Brian Pirouet, who were visiting from Phillip Island.
They recalled the carnival days with running races, prizes including bags of lollies and great family days.
"I wanted to book a hotel near the park for our visit so I could look out and see it and walk across the road to enjoy the park and the memories," Ms Pirouet said.
It was a popular place for mothers and young babies who meet almost weekly in the park. It provides a nice place for the babies to play and grow up together,
"They build relationships that way," Miriam Merz said.
Bear Moore was born under a birthing tree at Dimboola but lives in Horsham now and he took a ride through the park this week and is a regular visitor, he said.
