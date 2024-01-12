The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Broken Migration System Hampers Health Professional Entry

By Dr Anne Webster
January 12 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Anne Webster believes Australia's need for health professionals is marred by a broken migration system. Picture supplied
Dr Anne Webster believes Australia's need for health professionals is marred by a broken migration system. Picture supplied

Regional Australia's dire need for health professionals is being compounded by a broken migration system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.