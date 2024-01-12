Reflecting on the fatal rail crossing crash in 1951, seven decades on

The Wimmera Mail-Times turned 150 years old, and we look back on some of the most read stories about events that changed people's lives and, in this case, cost 11 people their lives.
After one of Victoria's worst level-crossing disasters, between a freight train and a passenger bus in 1951 at the former Dimboola Road Horsham crossing, increased level-crossing safety was introduced, adopted, and is still in place to this day, over 70 years later.
After the horrific event that took 11 lives, legislation was introduced that all buses must stop at level crossings before travelling across them, and drivers must not change gears while crossing.
The high human price paid at the Horsham level crossing tragedy on the hot February day, in addition to lives lost, a further 11 were injured.
For those involved in the rescue, the trauma of the event stayed with them for the remainder of their lives.
The Mail-Times reported that at about 3.50pm on Saturday, February 24, 1951, a bus carrying 22 people collided with a freight train at the Dimboola Road crossing.
After impact, reports said the bus was pushed 50-100 metres along the track, with some passengers thrown from the bus onto the tracks before the train stopped.
Five people were killed instantly when the train smashed into the centre of the bus, splitting it in half.
A further six passengers died in hospital from their injuries.
Only the luggage compartment stayed relatively intact.
Immediately, the call went out on the radio for ambulance officers, police officers, nurses, doctors, and welders.
Every police officer in the area was called to the scene.
With only one ambulance officer on duty that day, many of the dead and injured were ferried to the Wimmera Base Hospital in private vehicles and taxis.
More than 100 people lined up to donate blood.
Local mechanics and welders cut people from the wreckage with welding equipment, oxy-acetylene torches, and hacksaws.
Nurses worked on the trapped injured during the recovery operations.
Some of the injured were in the wreckage for up to 14 hours, being kept cool from the hot sun with wet sheets and towels.
Many suffered horrifically crushed legs, resulting in amputations, and most received severe lacerations to the body, with some of the deceased suffering indescribable injuries.
Reports stated that at one stage, ten local doctors were operating at the Wimmera Base Hospital in Horsham at the same time; eight of the injured were on operating tables concurrently.
The tragedy affected families across three states, with the deceased and injured coming from New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria.
The bus tour was in the final stages of a trip from Adelaide to Sydney.
The South Australian bus driver, 45-year-old Reginald Forbes' efforts to help the injured were remarkable, observers said.
They also claimed the bus appeared to stop before entering the crossing but then gained speed as if to travel across the level crossing.
During the investigation, sun glare was identified as a possible contributing factor in the crash.
On June 21, 2007, the Mayor of Horsham Rural City Council, Cr Gary Bird, officiated at a memorial when a plaque was installed on the site of the tragedy in memory of the 11 travellers who lost their lives in the worst West Wimmera level crossing tragedy in history.
Cr Bird paid tribute to the train driver William Roberts, ambulance officer Douglas Nicks, and a young police officer Constable Wright, as well as the hundreds of community members who rushed to the aid of the injured, including Horsham cricketers who were some of the first on the scene.
Those who died - Allan Rennie, Campsie, NSW; Agnes Rennie, Campsie, NSW; Maria Little, Iona, Victoria; Joan Stuart, Ferntree Gully, Victoria; Harriet Davis, Bunyip, Victoria; Ethel Lawrence, Sydney, NSW; Maude Sheehy, Surrey Hills, NSW; Esther Crawford, Campsie, NSW; Henrietta Tregenna, Campsie, NSW; Christina Wheeler, Campsie NSW; and Harold Moorhead, Windsor, NSW.
Special church services were held on the Sunday following the crash for the recovery of the injured.
The worst level crossing crash in Victoria occurred in Wodonga in 1943, with 25 lives lost: 23 were servicemen and women, and 11 lives were lost in the Kerang level crossing crash in 2007.
