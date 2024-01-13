New parents welcome Horsham's first 2024 baby Amelia Jane Knight

Born 5:24pm on Sunday, January 7 weighing 2.98kg at the Wimmera Base Hospital, Amelia Jane Knight is Horsham's first new born baby of 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
And, new parents Cameron Knight and Katrina Palma Gil couldn't be prouder.
"We're extremely excited, just over the moon, " said Mr Knight.
"I just can't keep this small device. Every time I look at it. It's just a little dream."
With a January 17th due date, the new families Christmas plans were kept under control this year.
"It was pretty, pretty quiet, just stayed at home a spent it around family," Mr Knight said.
"We were a bit scared that she could have come any day."
Despite the early arrival, Mr Knight said the family of three is now happily settling into life at home with the engaged couple's first child.
"She was a bit restless in that room at the hospital, but as soon as we got her home, she was just a completely different baby," Mr Knight said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.