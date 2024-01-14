The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Black Friday free parking, reprieve for users to recover wrongful charges

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated January 16 2024 - 11:40am, first published January 15 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Confusion and technical issues surrounding unmetered parking, announced by Horsham Rural City Council for the Black Friday Sale Day on November 24, resulted in some users being charged.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.