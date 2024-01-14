Black Friday free parking, reprieve for users to recover wrongful charges

Confusion and technical issues surrounding unmetered parking, announced by Horsham Rural City Council for the Black Friday Sale Day on November 24, resulted in some users being charged.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Resident and ratepayer Di Bell was charged for parking on the day of Black Friday Sales and questioned the council at the December council meeting why processes were not in place to prevent this.
In her written question to HRCC on December 18, she said, "On November 24, we were meant to have free parking in the CBD."
"At 9am on that day, I registered my rego on the Blinkay app, as we are required to do, and it charged my account."
Mrs Bell tried the parking meter with the same result.
"No notice was displayed, and I was charged again," she said.
On metered days, users must enter their vehicle registration number into the system either by the app or at the meter; however, the day in question was advertised as an unmetered day, and users were not required to register their park.
Users would have received a free 30 minutes on Black Friday Sale Day as they would on any metered day, and charges would have occurred after the free period.
Mrs Bell said she messaged HRCC Director of Community and Place, Kevin O'Brien, and CEO, Sunil Bhalla, and was told the app. provider did not have time to re-program the meters for Black Friday.
"HRCC arranged to send hourly notifications to Blinkay app users during the day to notify them that payment was not required, and free parking was also advertised extensively," Mr O'Brien said.
Mrs Bell said she believed the council should have attached notices to all meters in the CAD advising people they did not have to enter their registration numbers that day, mainly because only some people use the app and would not have received the text messages.
She asked the council when consumers would be refunded.
Mr O'Brien said that anyone incorrectly charged for parking via the Blinkay App on Black Friday could request a refund from Council and subsequently announced that reimbursement could be arranged between January 8 and 12.
Mrs Bell followed the meeting and subsequent explanation from the council with a Freedom for Information application for details of charges to users.
HRCC told The Wimmera Mail-Times on Thursday, January 11, council had extended the date to January 19 and provided the following statement to WMT.
"Council would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to motorists during the Black Friday retail campaign on November 24, 2023.
"Unfortunately, parking meters could not be re-programmed to allow for all-day free parking, despite free parking being offered across central Horsham.
"HRCC is aware that $182 was taken as parking meter revenue on this day. We want to assure the public that we are taking steps to rectify this error, and any motorist who was impacted and paid for parking on this day can seek a full cash refund from the Civic Centre during office hours."
The council advised the refund period had been extended to Friday, January 19, and one person had claimed reimbursement.
To receive the refund, persons charged can take a photo of their registration or other registration documentation into Council, which will be matched to their payment on that day, and a full cash refund will be provided. A council officer will help with any questions consumers may have.
Mrs Bell said her concerns were not about money deducted from her account but the council's inadequate preparation to ensure the public was fully informed, and she wants the council to donate any unclaimed funds to the Christian Emergency Relief Centre.
In their statement, the council reminded the public they could claim 30 minutes of free parking daily on regular shopping days.
The Wimmera Mail-Times published an article on November 20 advising the public that parking would be free on the Black Friday Sale Day, November 24.
This was also published on The Wimmera Mail-Times, The Ararat Advertiser, and The Stawell Times-News online sites.
On November 24, the day of Black Friday Sales Day, HRCC advised WMT that the Blinkay app could not be re-programmed in time for the sale day and that parking was free.
WMT published this information across the three mastheads at 10am.
Council has issued a public apology to users who were incorrectly charged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.