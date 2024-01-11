Horsham post 193-run win over Wimmera Mallee, narrowly miss final

The Horsham Cricket Association's under-15 country week team has gone through the pool stage undefeated after its 193-run win over Wimmera Mallee on Thursday, January 11.
However, the side narrowly missed the final due to an inferior run-rate, with Warrnambool Gold (net run rate 2.306) and Mount Gambier (2.106) facing off for the silverware at City Oval on Friday, January 12.
Meanwhile, Horsham's Under 17s play Warrnambool Blue at Reid Oval in the final.
After being sent into bat at Coughlin Park, Horsham's batters flayed the bowling attack around the ground on its way to 4/238 from its 50 overs.
Openers Hugh Weidemann and Luke Miller put on 74 runs for the first wicket.
Miller went on to make a 116-ball 92.
Captain Jobe Dickinson (27), Weidemann (35) and Harrison Hoffmann (53 not out) all made an impact.
In reply, the Wimmera Mallee run chase could never get going.
Dickinson led from the front with the ball in hand, snaring two quick wickets in the first first overs, to finish with figures of 3/10 from his six overs.
Weidemann and Jarvis Mitchell took two wickets each as no Wimmera Mallee batter reached double digits.
Wimmera Mallee were bowled out for 45 in the 31st over.
The HCA will now play Hamilton Gold at Coughlin Park form 9.30am.
Needing a strong win to be any chance to make the final, Warrnambool Gold came out firing against Hamilton Green.
Samuel Wareham hit a patient 78 form 100 deliveries, before Lachlan Rea smashed 89 runs from 69 balls to help his side post 4/278.
"I was just trying to hit runs as fast as I can to try and get a big total on the board," Rea said.
"It's my best knock of the tournament. I'd been struggling a bit on the first two days and to come out and do that was good to get back into form."
Hamilton Gold got off to a bad start, losing its first wicket without scoring, before settling with a 39-run partnership.
It was the only form of resistance during the run chase, with Hamilton Green losing its next eight wickets for just 10 runs.
Wareham, bowling at fourth change, bamboozled the batters en route to claiming 7/3 off five overs, including three wickets for one run in the 20th over.
Mount Gambier sent a message to its rivals with a phenomenal total against Portland during the day night match at City Oval.
The only South Australian side posted 4/310, which featured Isaac Chambers's 103 off 150 deliveries, and a Harry Hicks 110 off 55 balls.
Hicks hit 17 boundaries including two sixes to end with a strike rate of 200.
While it didn't lose any quick wickets, Portland lacked the firepower to score at the required run rate of more than six runs an over.
Captain Artie Harvey scored 42 off 85 to make up a third of Portland's 8/127 total.
Warrnambool Blue finished on a high, defeating Hamilton Gold by eight wickets.
Hamilton Gold won the toss and elected to bat, but could not manufacture a match-turning partnership.
Grady Bell finished with 37 off 38 balls as his side posted 9/165 off its 50 overs.
Nathan Finch finished with 2/21 off 9 overs, while Mitchell McCosh was just as good with 2/23 off 10 overs.
Needing just 3.3 runs per over, Warrnambool Blue lost its opening batsman Ryder Mclean first ball.
McCosh and Rhys Wallace then combined to post a 141-run partnership, with the former scoring 109* off 155 deliveries.
Mount Gambier take on Warrnambool Gold in a 50-over match at City Oval from 10.30am.
Horsham take on Hamilton Gold in a 50-over match at Coughlin Park from 9.30am.
Warrnambool Blue take on South West in a 50-over match at Minyip Recreation Reserve from 9am.
Hamilton Gold take on Portland in a T20 match at Dudley Cornell Park from 10am.
