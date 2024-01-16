NGV Kids on Tour series returning to Hindmarsh Shire Council libraries

The National Gallery of Victoria is bringing free art-making activities and workshops to children and families at all four branches of Hindmarsh Shire libraries.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
NGV's Kids on Tour series will visit Nhill, Jeparit, Rainbow and Dimboola as part of its largest program, with more than 140 venues participating across metropolitan and regional Victoria.
The program will include underwater drawing, 'to become light', 'inspiration train', 'remaking home' and the opportunity to meet the fantastic grey-headed flying fox.
Teenagers are also invited to learn about the creative practices of emerging artists and build their own art portfolios through an activity developed with Melbourne-based designers, Collective Closets.
"The Kids on Tour program is an integral part of the NGV's role in connecting children and their families through art, design and culture," said NGV director Tony Ellwood AM.
"Ten years on from its inception, NGV has this year partnered with more community venues than ever, reinforcing NGV's commitment to providing access to art and design for all Victorians."
NGV Kids on Tour 2024 runs at the following Hindmarsh Shire Libraries locations:
Nhill Library - Tuesday, January 23 - 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Jeparit Library - Wednesday, January 24 - 10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Rainbow Library - Wednesday, January 24 - 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Dimboola Library - Thursday, January 25 - 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.