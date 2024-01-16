The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

NGV Kids on Tour series returning to Hindmarsh Shire Council libraries

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 18 2024 - 11:44am, first published January 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The National Gallery of Victoria is bringing free art-making activities and workshops to children and families at all four branches of Hindmarsh Shire libraries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.