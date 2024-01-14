Upgrades begin to create all-abilities facilities for Edenhope Kindergarten

Construction is underway on the Edenhope Early Childhood Service facilty into an all-abilities building and playspace.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The $400,000 redevelopment will include significant changes to the service's building and yard.
West Wimmera Shire Council chief executive David Bezuidenhout said this was a vital project for the community.
"Kindergarten is a crucial learning environment for children," he said.
"We are pleased to be able to upgrade our existing assets and create better, more inclusive facilities.
"We thank the Department of Education and Training for this generous funding."
Both Edenhope's kindergarten and childcare services operate from the facility, as well as before and after kindergarten care.
The projects will see upgrade to the building's bathroom, laundry, and storage facilities to enable inclusive access for all children.
These updates aim to enhance supervision, storage options, and hygienic practices, providing increased safety, privacy, and dignity for everyone.
The renovated building will meet all current standards for accessibility, kindergartens, and childcare.
The outdoor learning environment will be redeveloped to be more sustainable through low-maintenance additions. It will also be upgraded to enable all-abilities access and create a consistent flow between indoor and outdoor learning areas.
Council received two grants from the Department of Education and Training's Building Blocks grant program for the works.
One grant is for $342,199.77, which will be used to upgrade the building's interior, and the other grant, for $70,000, will be used to upgrade the yard.
The Edenhope Kindergarten Parent Advisory Group will also contribute $6000 towards these projects.
During the construction phase, childcare and kindergarten will operate out of the Edenhope Senior Citizens Clubrooms.
West Wimmera Shire Council's early years has been significantly boosted in the past few years, with similar redevelopments happening in other towns.
Goroke Kindergarten's yard was updated in 2022, while Kaniva Kindergarten's yard was updated in 2020, and renovations to the building were completed in October 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.