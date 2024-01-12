Mount Gambier claim U15 country week crown, Horsham defeats Hamilton

Mount Gambier has defeated Warrnambool Gold by six wickets in the under-15 country week cricket final at Horsham City Oval on Friday, November 12.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Warrnambool found themselves in early trouble as opener Beau Gannon was dismissed with only two runs on the board.
Fellow opener Samuel Wareham anchored the innings with 38 off 61 balls and was the eighth batter dismissed.
Mount Gambier bowler Naite Fox took care of the lower-middle order as Warrnambool were bowled out for 76 in the 26th over.
Fox finished with economical figures of 4/13 from five overs.
Warrnambool defence of its total got off to an ideal start as Wareham dismissed both opening batters without scoring.
Zac Smith bowled Mount Gambier captain Jaggar Geary before a 50-run partnership steadied the innings.
Tayte Virtanen (33) and Evan Clark (31 not out) ensured Mount Gambier capped off an unbeaten carnival in the 21st over.
Wareham finished with figures of 2/14 off five overs.
Horsham also defeated Hamilton Gold by 62 runs in its consolation final at Coughlin Park on January 12.
Batting first, Horsham captain Jobe Dickinson led from the front with a 66-ball 60 as his side posted 9/160 from 40 overs.
Hamilton's Grady Bell raised the ball with figures of 5/25 from five overs.
After a 24-run opening partnership between opening batters Myles Alderman and Will Bourke, Hamilton was bowled out for 98 at the end of the 44th over.
Levi Templeton top-scored for Hamilton with a patient 21, whilst Phoenix Hopper took 3/5 from his three-over spell.
