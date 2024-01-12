A pioneering woman with punch and apricot jam drop biscuits | A Mum's World

While war wages around the world, we've woken up to another wonderful day in paradise in the Wimmera - it's even become a tropical paradise at present.
Although we aren't flooded in like other areas around Australia, it is unfortunately too wet to get back into the paddocks to finish the harvest.
Random thunderstorms keep rolling in and delivery a drenching, meaning golden crops that need to be dry and snappy are being overgrown by greenery that clogs up combine harvesters.
Innumerable men in work shirts and big boots can only service machines and stand around in frustration, making sure they don't walk mud into their houses at home, because on the home front, we gardeners aren't getting our summer break either.
It's true that we don't have to water anything, but the weeds keep growing and the lawns need mowing - a lot.
I took the secateurs to my apricot tree for a brutal prune as it seemed intent on taking over the world.
Producing an abundant crop of fruit, it kept me busy in the kitchen making apricot jam and stewing halves with cinnamon, cloves and brown sugar - yum!
At some point in the past 12 months, I made the rash decision to recycle my screw top glass jar collection.
Being a model citizen, I placed all the metal lids in one of my myriad bins and the bases in the one with the purple lid.
With litres of hot apricot jam looking for somewhere to live, I found myself rummaging around in there rueing the day.
We don't use enough bottles to have ever filled that bin, but my lids are long gone.
Luckily, I inherited precious jars of preserved peaches from my mum - each slice made by her loving hands.
Having eaten the heavenly peaches, I have filled those jumbo jars with jam. So, I'm currently revamping my menu to include Jam Roly Poly, Jam Drop Biscuits...
Playing pioneer woman by preserving fruit always brings me joy, as does celebrating someone who is much closer to the genuine article.
My mother-in-law turns 90 this weekend so we'll be kicking up our heels.
I'll be making punch from the recipe she taught me and toasting a top mum and glorious grandparent.
Might gift her some jam.
