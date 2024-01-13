The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Eight ball pool a focus on a Wimmera sporting Saturday, CBL action returns

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated January 16 2024 - 10:07am, first published January 13 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With most sporting codes still on their final weekend off before returning to action, Horsham is playing host to the country's second-largest eight-ball event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.