Eight ball pool a focus on a Wimmera sporting Saturday, CBL action returns

With most sporting codes still on their final weekend off before returning to action, Horsham is playing host to the country's second-largest eight-ball event.
Starting on Friday, January 12, 51 teams converged on Horsham for the seventh annual Wimmera Friendly Eight-Ball Invitational.
Held in the inflatable room of Horsham Lanes and Games was transformed with 25 pool tables bought in for the event.
January 12 saw an individual knockout event before the teams' event began on January 13.
Play will resume at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 14.
Elsewhere, the Horsham Hornets men resume their CBL South West season in Terang on January 13.
Before the break, the Hornets had a 10-3 record, which saw them sit second on the ladder.
Tip-off at the Terang and District Indoor Sport and Recreation Centre is 6:00 pm.
The Ararat Redbacks also travel to Terang for the resumption of its CBL campaign on January 14.
