Local artist Imillest says new album 'Kelly' comes from an emotional place

Horsham musical artist, Imillest, said his recently released second album "Kelly" comes from an emotional place.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
"It's about being trapped inside your own head, and the only way to [get out] all that emotion and that kind of stuff is to turn it into music," he said.
Imilest, known as Dylan Jones when without a microphone, takes inspiration from Post Malone and The Kid Laroi for his hip hop and pop sound.
But he said his muse for his new album is his family.
"I was feeling really down, really emotional, not knowing when I'd see my kids again," he said.
"I've gone through some hard times with my ex partner and my children ... I feel like a lot of people go through the heartbreak and all that kind of stuff in their life and have no escape, my escape was just to sit down and write this album."
"So I just sat down with my producers we would come up with some beats and I started sitting there writing song by song, and then, after about a year, the album was born."
The album is called "Kelly" which carries two significant meanings for Imilest.
"The meaning of Kelly is warrior but Kelly is also my mother's name," he said.
"In all these songs, you've powered, you've come through it, you've achieved it, you've made it.
"And the person I love the most in the world is my mother."
Next up, Imilest intends top start touring with his music,
"This year I'm going to be starting to perform in Ballarat, Melbourne, Geelong, I'm just going to go touring and stuff with some people I've met who are also singers," he said.
"I might even start performing Horsham just depends on where and when."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.