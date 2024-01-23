Citizen of the Year 2024, Graham Gerlach, for exceptional community work

Graham Gerlach has been awarded the Horsham Rural City Council, Australia Day 2024 Citizen of the Year Award for outstanding community involvement and unsung contributions over many years.
Mr. Gerlach said the mayor, Robyn Gulline, called to tell him he was an Australia Day Award winner, and it came from the left field.
"To say I was surprised is an understatement, I suppose; it was a huge surprise."
After discussions with his wife Bronwyn and sons Matt and Cam, he agreed to accept the award but only as a representative of all the organisations he is involved with," he said.
"If every volunteer in Australia downed-tools, the country would be ruined."
"Australia is known for its volunteering spirit, and without it, we would not enjoy the country we do," he said.
Mr Gerlach's involvement in the community includes Horsham Sports & Community Club. Rotary Club of Horsham, where he has been a member for over 30 years; Rotary Exchange Student Program; Horsham Squash Club; Meals on Wheels; Horsham Spring Garden Festival, where he has been a member for more than ten years; Horsham College Council; and Horsham Motor Sports Club where he has been awarded life membership.
"This sort of thing is really not me," he said. "I prefer to be in the background. I didn't do any of this for recognition, but it is much appreciated."
His nomination said, "Graham is a tireless community member who gives his time freely to many charities and organizations.
"There have been many situations where Graham has seen an opportunity to help somebody in need and has responded accordingly."
Examples of his unsung work given in Mr. Gerlach's nomination included arranging transport or organizing in-home help for someone he knows or hears about.
Mr. Gerlach is adamant that he only represents many others equally deserving of recognition.
"We must look at the bigger picture; one person can not do this alone. It is the many volunteers that make up the organizations I have been involved in that make things happen.
"I had the opportunity to be involved in the community.
"My work in Real Estate allowed me to get to know the wider community and provided that opportunity.
"My parents and grandparents were community-minded, so it was a natural progression for me to follow their example," he said.
Family support played a big part in Mr. Gerlach's involvement in many community areas for which he is grateful.
"Without their support, I probably could not have done as much."
"I must congratulate the other winners and everyone who was nominated; I am sure many others were as deserving if not more so
"But I am incredibly proud to receive it {the award] and have the opportunity to shine the spotlight on many organisations that do so much in this unique community of Horsham.
Graham is also a member of an advocacy group, Horsham Healthy Minds, working to establish a Horsham Mental Health facility to avoid the travel currently involved for people requiring ongoing treatment.
