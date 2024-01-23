Citizen of the Year 2024, Graham Gerlach, for exceptional community work

Mr Gerlach's involvement in the community includes Horsham Sports & Community Club. Rotary Club of Horsham, where he has been a member for over 30 years; Rotary Exchange Student Program; Horsham Squash Club; Meals on Wheels; Horsham Spring Garden Festival, where he has been a member for more than ten years; Horsham College Council; and Horsham Motor Sports Club where he has been awarded life membership.