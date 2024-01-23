The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Citizen of the Year 2024, Graham Gerlach, for exceptional community work

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated January 24 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Graham Gerlach has been awarded the Horsham Rural City Council, Australia Day 2024 Citizen of the Year Award for outstanding community involvement and unsung contributions over many years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.