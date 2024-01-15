The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Family honours late Warren Wait with specialised hospital bed donation

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 16 2024 - 12:03pm, first published January 15 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Edenhope hospital now boasts a state-of-the-art bed designed to cater for varying-sized patients thanks to a donation from the Wait family. Picture supplied
The Edenhope hospital now boasts a state-of-the-art bed designed to cater for varying-sized patients thanks to a donation from the Wait family. Picture supplied

In a touching tribute to their late husband and father, Warren Wait, Avril and Randall Wait have bestowed a heartwarming gift upon Edenhope Hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.