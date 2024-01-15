Family honours late Warren Wait with specialised hospital bed donation

In a touching tribute to their late husband and father, Warren Wait, Avril and Randall Wait have bestowed a heartwarming gift upon Edenhope Hospital.
Warren Wait, a tall and kind-hearted man, had been a patient at the hospital, and during his stay, he realised the need for larger, more accommodating beds for patients of bigger stature.
After Warren's passing, Avril and Randall decided to carry on his legacy of kindness and approached the hospital with their wish to donate a larger bed to the facility, aiming to improve the comfort and care of future patients who might face the same challenges as Warren during his stay.
The hospital staff, touched by the Wait family's generosity, conducted extensive research and consultation to find the most suitable bed for their needs.
After careful consideration, they found a state-of-the-art bed that could be adjusted for varying-size patients, ensuring optimal comfort and support.
The family hopes that their donation will inspire others to contribute in meaningful ways to the betterment of healthcare facilities.
"The hospital staff took exceptional care of Warren during his time here, and we wanted to express our gratitude in a way that would make a lasting impact," Mrs Wait said.
"Our hope is that this bed will provide comfort and support to patients for many years to come, just as the hospital and its staff did for Warren."
Grampians Health Edenhope's acting nursing director Tricia McInnes said the hospital was deeply grateful to the family's gift.
"Their kindness and thoughtfulness will make a tremendous difference to the well-being of our patients," she said.
"This larger bed will not only offer physical comfort but also emotional support for those who require it.
"[The Wait family's] donation will undoubtedly enhance the patient experience and serve as a reminder of the impact one family can have on a community's well-being."
