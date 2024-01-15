The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Horsham Riverfront Meeting Place attracts crowd to summer series events

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated January 16 2024 - 10:51am, first published January 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Rural City Council's Riverfront Summer Series events attracted people to the banks of the Wimmera River at the recently completed Meeting Place. The third in the series on Sunday, January 14, was a relaxed event with live music by Levi Mellington and Molly Hoyne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.