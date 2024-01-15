Horsham Riverfront Meeting Place attracts crowd to summer series events

The Horsham Rural City Council's Riverfront Summer Series events attracted people to the banks of the Wimmera River at the recently completed Meeting Place. The third in the series on Sunday, January 14, was a relaxed event with live music by Levi Mellington and Molly Hoyne.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Cocktails from Voddy and Vacey and iced coffee from Cafe De Kerb relieved the thirsty.
"It's good to see the river being used, as it's such an asset to Horsham," Marcus Gregg said.
Some suggestions for future events included a market and more water activities in addition to the current program of events, which was declared to be a good use of the river and a nice place to meet.
The Summer Series organized by the Horsham Rural City Council included two Christmas events in December 2023.
The events allowed locals and visitors to enjoy the Wimmera Riverfront while relaxing with food, drinks, and live music.
Cr David Bowe attended the event and said he was pleased with the positive response from people attending the Summer Series.
The recently completed Riverfront Upgrade includes the Water Play Park.
The Riverfront events will continue on Australia Day, Friday, January 26, from 2pm to 8pm with the Southern Water Ski Show Team, who will take to the Wimmera River with cutting-edge performances.
The performances will be followed by entertainment, food trucks, and live music.
On Sunday, February 11, from 2pm to 6pm, another event by HRCC will be held featuring the Great Western BBQ Shack, Caffe De Kerb, Maymax Donuts, Voddy, Vacey, and European BBQ.
The annual 150 K Feast Food Truck and Wine Festival will be held at Maydale Park in Stable One and on the banks of the Wimmera River on February 25 from 12 noon to 6 pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.