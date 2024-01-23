Baby show raising funds for Kids with Cancer Foundation, coming to Horsham

A cancer diagnosis is frightening and is a challenge for anyone and their family, but there are so many additional challenges that accompany that word besides the health aspect. It usually puts a heavy financial strain on most people, and that is a burden Baby Showtime helps relieve with its fundraising efforts.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After having first-hand experience of her brother's diagnosis, Jayne Wood-Zalatanouski became involved in fundraising for Kids with Cancer Foundation with Baby Showtime, which will return to Horsham on February 19, 2024.
"I wanted to do something in the community, and this opportunity appealed to me, and I've been working with Baby Showtime since 2016," she said.
Ages for entry into the competition range from baby to 16 years old, with many prizes, trophies, ribbons, tiaras, and crowns to give away and award.
The 20-dollar fee includes entry into the King and Queen division, with novelty sections costing 5 dollars to enter.
Funds raised will help children, parents, and individuals with some of the basic needs in life that become cost-prohibitive once cancer enters their lives.
"There are so many challenges that face parents of a child with cancer.
"They don't want to be at work when they need to be with their child in hospital or end-of-life care, and that's when the funds we raise can help through Supporting Kids with Cancer Foundation Australia, where we donate all funds we raise," she said.
"Siblings often go without because of the financial stresses on the family; they often have to stop sport, music, and other activities because the needs of the child must come first so that we can help financially with that," she said.
Siblings of a child with cancer often feel forgotten, and it is essential to help provide things that keep their lives as normal as possible.
A practical thing like new tyres for their vehicle so parents can continue to visit their child in hospital or transport them for treatment is another way life can be made a little easier, she said.
KWCFA is often the lifeline that helps get from one day to the next in a terrible situation, and fundraising for Baby Showtime can help with much-needed funds.
Baby Show Time is Australia's leading Baby Show Organisation supporting Kids With Cancer Foundation Australia.
Baby Show Time has been traveling Australia for the last eight years, hosting hundreds of novelty baby shows and awarding children with trophies, ribbons, tiaras, medals, modeling contracts, and more!
Based in Melbourne, Baby Showtime strives to bring as many shows to as many areas as possible, creating a sense of community and growing friendships on a national scale while supporting a wonderful cause.
The goal is to allow families to create lifelong friendships, celebrate their beautiful children, boost confidence, and be provided with fun and entertainment. We want as many children as possible to participate in our Baby Showtime events and to help as many families as possible.
Baby Showtime will be held at Horsham Plaza on February 19 beginning at 11am; entry forms are available online at www.babyshowtime.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.