Nhill's Andrew Lynch celebrates 2024 Summernats masters championship

Nhill's Andrew Lynch is still riding the high from claiming the top prize in the Summernats burnout masters in Canberra for 2024.
"It's pretty big, it's the biggest Burnout comp in Australia " Lynch said.
"I travel around and, and attend a lot of them around Australia, and this is sort of like the Grand Final burnouts, I guess you'd say."
Lynch a West Wimmera wheat farmer said a lot of work goes into being competitive at these burnout events, with the job of getting the car ready a 'massive' task.
"You've got to have your car on point to be at that top end of competing," he said.
"None of that would be possible without all the help that I get from everyone, especially Summernats time of year, usually I'm flat out doing harvest and I've had to leave it in the hands of my engine builder."
Lynch has been competing in burnout competitions for over 15 years, his first event was the 2006 Easternats event held at Sandown.
But, until now, he's never won anything as big as Summernats.
"[I've won] nothing quite like this," he said.
"The last one was in 202, I won one in Sydney, and then the last major one I've won was 2016 in Perth.
"But, this one's the grand final, this is as high as you can get."
After his big win, Lynch is looking to the future.
"At this point in time, I'm not 100 per cent sure, but there was talks of maybe going to the US this year," he said.
"I might pursue that, I haven't made any decision about this year yet.
"I'm still on a bit of a high from the win at Summernats."
