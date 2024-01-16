Horsham's under-13 country week squad start with back-to-back wins

$1/
Horsham's youngest side opened its carnival with a thrilling two-wicket win over Mount Gambier and an 88-run win over South West Green on Monday, January 15.
The Justtin Combe coached side lost the toss and fielded at Henty Park.
An 18-run opening stand lay the platform for the Mount Gambier before Horsham's bowlers struck.
Horsham took the last seven wickets for 17 runs, as Mount Gambier were bowled out for 67.
Archie Knight (2/7 from 3 overs), Navraj Dhillon (2/1 off 2 overs) and Judd Oakley (2/1 from 2.2) overs all took multiple wickets.
The run chase got off to a shaky start; opening batters Jazz Hopper (5) and Ryder Smith (4) were dismissed before Hugh Miller rebuilt the Innings.
Miller's 19 off 23 balls was the top score as Horsham scrapped over the line in the 22nd over eight wickets down.
Horsham was sent into bat for the afternoon clash against South West Green.
On this occasion, Hopper (19) and Smith (21) recorded 46 runs for the first wicket.
Miller (30 off 26) top-scored, whilst Joel Plazzer (13 not out), Oakley (12 not out) and Knight (12) all scored double digits.
After its 25 overs, Horsham finished 4/140.
In reply, South West Green's run chase never got going.
Edward Schorback took 2/2 off 2 overs, and Knight added two wickets as South West Green was bowled out for 52 at the end of the 17th over.
