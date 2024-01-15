Quiet week for local greyhound trainers | The Run Home

West On Strobe and Gifted Blazer were the only two local dogs to greet the judge first at this week's Horsham meeting held last Tuesday.
West On Strobe for Pat and Cliff Smith (Wonwondah) led them up but was pressured throughout in the free for all event.
Strobe didn't wilt under the pressure and instead went from strength to strength running away from the field to win by close on two lengths in the smart time of 23:35sec.
Gifted Blazer for team Fullerton (Red Cliffs) put on a super display of front running speed giving nothing else a chance, splitting 10:10sec early the race was over and only times and margins were in question. Gifted Blazer went home a two and a half length winner in the flying time of 23:17sec.
The club can confirm the securing of extra race meetings beginning in the middle of March right through until early May, with the club racing twice weekly (Tuesday & Friday) while the Healesville club undergoes some remedial works.
