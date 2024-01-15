The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Quiet week for local greyhound trainers | The Run Home

By Peter Carter
Updated January 18 2024 - 11:50am, first published January 16 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team Fullerton with winning greyhound Nothing Else on January 9, 2024. Picture supplied
Team Fullerton with winning greyhound Nothing Else on January 9, 2024. Picture supplied

West On Strobe and Gifted Blazer were the only two local dogs to greet the judge first at this week's Horsham meeting held last Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.