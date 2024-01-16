Economic boost: Horsham hosts 2024 Squash Victoria Junior Silver Tournament

The next generation of Geoff Hunts and Sarah Fitz-Geralds will converge on Horsham this weekend.
More than 350 visitors are expected to visit this weekend as Horsham hosts the 2024 Squash Victoria Junior Silver Tournament, boosting tourism and showcasing the city as a sporting hub.
The Horsham Rural City Council secured hosting rights for the tournament for the next three years; mayor Robyn Gulline is happy to play host.
"Holding major sporting events is something we do extremely well here," she said.
Horsham Squash Club secretary Thalia Hopper said the event is a boon for the sport.
"It's nice to bring attention back and get people talking about squash again," she said.
The mayor welcomed the junior tournament's economic boost to the city.
"The outcome from hosting this event is significant for Horsham as most participants will be staying between four to five nights," she said.
"I am delighted that Squash and Racquetball Victoria has chosen Horsham for such an important event, and we look forward to them taking advantage of the amazing facilities, hotels, and cafes we have to offer."
Featuring some of the best junior squash players from Victoria and South Australia, the January 20-23 event forms part of the Australian Junior Squash Tour, a series of junior squash tournaments to determine Australian junior rankings.
Participants from across Victoria and interstate will play out to secure ranking points.
Squash Victoria will deliver three components to this event: Battle of the Boarders Victoria vs South Australia on Saturday, January 20; Junior Open Section Tournament Championship round on Sunday, January 21; and Junior Open Camp Clinic on Monday, January 22, and Tuesday, January 23.
Mrs Hopper said this weekend's event was just the start of an exciting opportunity.
"It's exciting. I know that our junior players are excited to see some of these really good players come along and watch them and see what they do and hopefully learn some new skills from watching as well," she said.
The secretary said the club was in a rebuilding phase.
"We're working to rebuild it; it was a lot stronger before COVID," she said.
"And we lost a lot of numbers over that COVID time, so we're working to try and rebuild it back up to where we were before."
Mrs Hopper said the camp clinic would be an excellent opportunity for players of all calibres.
"It's like a skill development coaching session.
" I know that players that are travelling to Horsham are staying a little bit longer so that they can participate in that clinic.
"Some of our juniors that aren't ready to play in the tournament are really excited to get into that clinic as well and build up their skills."
