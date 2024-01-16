Slow moving thunderstorm: weather warning for parts of Mallee

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau Of Meteorology at 10.30am, Tuesday, January 16, for heavy rain for parts of the south-west, Mallee and Northern Country forecast districts.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
The Bureau said "a warm and moist environment combined with some middle level instability has triggered slow moving thunderstorms" in the morning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 1:30 pm.
