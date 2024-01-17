Melbourne water ski team keen to put on show for Horsham's Australia Day

The Southern Waters Ski Show Team is returning to Horsham on Friday, January 26, for the Australia Day ski event on the Wimmera River.
The show has become a tradition of Horsham's Australia Day Festivities as the ski team, has livened up the party from the water.
Australia Day 2024 will mark the third year in a row the Southern Waters Ski Show Team has come to Horsham, with club president Michael Smith saying its 'really great fun'.
"We love coming up there and staying in the caravan park is a lovely place," said Mr Smith.
With the Wimmera's River lack of width and depth, it is not the easiest body to ski on, but the Ski Team also known for performing at Melbourne's Moomba festival, will still bring plenty of tricks to show off.
"They can expect to see a whole variety of acts," Mr Smith said.
"They well get to see pyramids, they'll get to see some barefoot skiing, they'll probably even get to see Handy Andy riding his chairs along the river ... all sorts of stuff."
The team of more than 50 skiers will perform two 45 minute shows on Australia Day, with start times of 3pm and 5pm.
The shows will take place on the river between the Anzac Centenary and Wimmera Bridges.
