Horsham Hornets to finish CBL regular season with home double header

The Horsham Hornets will play its final home matches of the CBL South West season when it welcomes Warrnambool and Millicent on Saturday, January 20 and 21.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Scott Benbow's men's squad returned to action in round 13 when it defeated Terang 86-80 On January 13.
After a tight first quarter, the Hornets scored a combined 53 points in the second and third quarters.
Leading by 17 at three-quarter time, the Hornets survived a fourth quarter surge from Terang and held on to the six-point win.
Forward Matthew Brown top-scored with 24 points, whilst Cody Brown (23) and Austin McKenzie (17) also impacted the scoreboard.
"We started a bit slow, just a bit rusty. But our second and third quarters were exceptional; we certainly had control of the game," said Hornets men's head coach Scott Benbow.
"But to Terang's credit, they came out like they did last year, and they had a hell of a last quarter and hit a lot of threes. That really closed up the margin towards the end there."
Attention now turns to the fifth-placed Seahawks and the fourth-placed Magic.
Benbow expects a tough contest against an in-form Warrnambool side who defeated the second-placed Lakers by 16 points in round 12.
The Hornets will have eyes on representative players Jackson Bowden and Jack Haggett in the match-up with Millicent.
In their previous matches during the 2023/24 season, Horsham defeated Millicent by 16 points in round five and Warrnambool by 14 in round seven.
With its two games remaining, the Hornets have an 11-3 record (tied with Mount Gambier), and Horsham is on top of the ladder by a percentage of 2.72.
Former championship player Jake Hobbs will also play his 100th CBL match.
"It is a really good achievement. Jake has just stuck with the program. Sometimes he doesn't play too many minutes of the game, but he's happy to play that role," Benbow said.
"He's a great team man and he shoots the ball well. He's certainly going to get an opportunity this weekend."
Bec McIntyre's Lady Hornets will also play its final two regular-season matches at home.
Currently in third place (4-4), the first-placed Mermaids and fourth-placed Magic await the Lady Hornets.
Its last regular season match against Millicent may prove crucial as the visitors currently have a better percentage (106.59-103.13.)
Reigning defensive player of the year and assistant coach Caitlin Jones-Story will become the first Hornets women's player to play 100 CBL matches.
Tip-off on January 20 against Warrnambool is 6:00 pm (women's) and 8:00 pm (men's.)
The Hornets and Millicent will take to the floor of the Horsham Basketball Stadium at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm on January 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.