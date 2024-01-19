Tourism strong in region, water-based activities campaign showing results

Tourism figures from the region's Information Centres showed an increase of eight visitors for December, gradually softening in January.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
"The numbers are on par across the board; family holiday numbers are solid," CEO of Grampians Regional Tourism Board Marc Sleeman said.
"Some niche markets have been softer, but the general numbers visiting and spending are all strong. However, the length of the holiday season has softened earlier than usual," he said.
But he believes the signs are there for a strong 2024.
"Tourism suffered during the pandemic and has taken time to recover. We are still seeing people opting for overseas trips while they catch up on family visits and holidays they couldn't do during that time," he said. "And that has a flow-on effect, but people are still opting for our water-based destinations."
Reports showed Operators were pleased with the season.
"Businesses said their yield is up even though numbers have not increased greatly, so spending has changed," he said.
"We are still seeing growth in the region; visitors are staying longer and spending more."
Mr. Sleeman believes steady numbers can be contributed to the campaign promoting freedom, the beauty of the area, and water-based activities in the natural waterways that can be enjoyed safely.
"I take my family to some of the lakes, and my children can paddleboard without waves, crowds, or sharks," he said.
Lake Fyans is a small artificial catchment at the foot of the Grampians National Park and a short drive from Halls Gap. It is a popular spot for swimming, water skiing, jet skiing, sailing, and paddle boarding and there are many more lakes that offer similar opportunities.
"We find that people are drawn to the region for its nature too; people enjoy the walking trails and being amongst nature," he said.
"With 70 percent of Melbournians having not spent a night in a region of Victoria, we are promoting water activities, safety, freedom, and connection to nature at a slower pace away from the hustle and bustle of city life."
The city of Horsham on the Wimmera River is not far down the track and is renowned for family visits.
"Relatives travel to Horsham to visit family and friends and spend while they are there.
"Often, their stays are lengthy during Christmas and New Year and school holidays," he said
"Our region is halfway between Melbourne and Adelaide and is a popular stopover too, so tourism has many faces, whether for a day or two, a week or two, or lunch for a pitstop; the region has so much to offer, " said Mr Sleeman.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.