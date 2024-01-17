The Wimmera Mail-Times
Timely Emergency Care Collaborative gains ground as coordinator is named

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 18 2024 - 11:09am, first published January 17 2024 - 12:00pm
Grampians Health's commitment to the rollout of the Timely Emergency Care Collaborative project at its Horsham campus has gained further ground with the appointment of Rebecca Hudson as project coordinator.

