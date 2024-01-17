Horsham Cricket Association continue under-13s country week campaign

After a strong day one of its country week carnival in Portland, Horsham's under-13s recorded a win and a loss on Tuesday, January 16.
Horsham had a 49-run win over Hamilton Gold in the morning fixture before a seven-wicket defeat to Warrnambool Gold.
After being sent into bat against Hamilton, opening bowler Harry Frichot picked up the early wickets of Ryder Smith (0) and Jazz Hopper (13) before Hugh Miller and Narvraj Dhillion went to work.
Coming together at 2/22, the pair put on 93 runs for the third wicket, which propelled Horsham to 8/142 from its 25 overs.
Dhillon scored a run-a-ball 32, and Miller made an unbeaten 30 off 26.
Knox Picken took 3/3 off two overs.
In reply, Horsham's bowlers ripped through the top order, with no batter in the top four making more than eight runs.
Hamilton's lower order offered some resistance but was limited to 6/93 from its 25 overs.
Miller took 2/5 off three overs, whilst Lenny Clark, Judd Oakley, Joel Plazzer and Dhillon were the other wicket-takers.
Unfortunately, in the second match, Horsham lost wickets at regular intervals.
Only Miller (12) and Archie Knight (10) made double digits as Horsham were bowled out for 64 in the 21st over.
Noah McInerney and Hunter Chatfield took three wickets.
Despite having to defend the low total, Horsham took two early wickets.
Noah Burgess (1/13) and Hugh Kenna (2/17) fell before Warrnambool's innings steadied.
Only Kade Faulkner would fall with three runs remaining as Warrnambool passed the total in the 13th over.
Miller, Oakley and Clark were the wicket-takers.
