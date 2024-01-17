Understanding The Value Of Professional Liability Insurance

This is branded content.

Of all the business expenses you're likely to make when establishing your own accounting firm, insurance can be regarded as one of the most crucial.



This foundational expense often goes overlooked, but the fact of the matter is that you can save your business from needless disruptions and a slew of other risks by simply securing the right insurance for professionals.



Professional liability insurance is one particular business insurance product that you'll be likely to consider when searching for cover for your accounting firm.



This type of insurance cover can be beneficial for accounting firms in various contexts.



If you're looking to understand professional liability insurance in more detail, then read through this article to enjoy a full overview of this specialised business insurance cover and the benefits it may be able to provide for your business.



What is professional liability insurance?

Much like its PI counterpart, professional liability insurance is a specialised business insurance policy that's specifically designed to protect your business in the event that it becomes liable for personal loss or damage claims (for insured events).



If your company works with clients that possess sensitive business data or intellectual property, then you may benefit from securing professional liability insurance.



In short, professional liability insurance cover may help protect your business in the event that your firm faces litigation due to privacy breaches, defamation, or other claims that may be made against you.

The benefits of maintaining professional liability insurance cover

Alongside providing peace of mind and financial protection if a covered event does occur, maintaining professional liability insurance can also be beneficial for cultivating trust between your business and its customers or stakeholders. If your accounting firm is insured, prospective clients know that they will be protected and fairly compensated if they do experience damages due to an incident or error that can be attributed to your firm.



Similarly, prospective investors and other professional associations are more likely to do business with your firm with the knowledge that your business is fully insured against all of its identified operational risks. Business owners who respond conscientiously to their risk mitigation and management by investing in insurance have demonstrated a level of professional courtesy, empathy, and practicality. These are all characteristics that prospective stakeholders will be looking for when assessing your firm.

What's typically covered by professional liability insurance?

As we mentioned, professional liability insurance typically provides for privacy breaches, loss of documents, or other client damages. Here is a more in-depth picture of what you can expect from your professional liability insurance cover:

Cover for legal costs

If your firm is subject to litigation, then your professional liability insurance may provide financial protection by covering any costs associated with the defence or settlement of that claim. This can include the costs associated with hiring legal counsel and attending court proceedings.

Costs associated with staff negligence

Staff negligence can occur in any workplace - including in an accounting firm. If there is a case of staff negligence in your workplace that results in a client or other third party experiencing financial loss or damages (including loss of client's financial documents), then your professional liability insurance may be able to provide cover.

Defamation and breach of duty

If members of your staff fail to meet a deadline (i.e. to finalise client taxation documents or in the lead up to client M&A transactions), professional liability insurance can provide cover for this breach of duty. Similarly, if your firm is accused of defaming a client, your professional cover can also provide financial support in legal proceedings relating to this claim.

Breach of privacy

Professional liability insurance is also designed to provide cover in the event that a client's sensitive personal or financial information is shared without their consent and to a third party. Professional liability insurance may also be able to provide cover if a member of your staff unintentionally breaches a non-disclosure agreement that your firm agreed to upon taking on a client contract.

Intellectual property infringement

If your firm is ever accused of breaching a copyright by divulging information without client consent, professional liability insurance cover can provide financial support with legal proceedings.

Reputation repair

If any of the above events occur and your business' reputation is negatively impacted by any claims made against you, your professional liability insurance may be able to cover the costs of a public relations specialist with the intent of repairing your company reputation.

Potential extras for professional liability insurance policies

Alongside the basic coverage outlined above, professional liability insurance policies can also be tailored to suit the unique insurance needs of your company with the addition of policy extras. For example, it can be common for some businesses to attach public liability insurance to their professional insurance cover.

Some policy extras that you may benefit from including when finalising your professional liability insurance policy include:

Cover for business contents (i.e. workplace equipment)

Cover for commercial motor vehicles

Theft or break-in cover

Taxation investigation cover (i.e. in the event of a tax audit)

Employee fraud or dishonesty

Business interruption cover

Be sure to consult with your insurance provider to ascertain whether any of these extras are available with your selected professional liability insurance policy.

How to know you've secured the right professional liability insurance cover

Once you've rounded up all your options with regards to securing professional liability insurance, the next step is to determine which policy is most likely to cater to your business' insurance needs. There are likely two factors that will help you secure the most suitable policy for your company: the cost of that policy in question, and the findings of your company's latest risk analysis.

Maintaining a clear understanding of your company's risks and how they're being mitigated can help you determine what types of cover you'll need from your ideal professional liability insurance policy. Compare your risk mitigation processes to the coverage we've outlined above in order to identify any ideal policies from your shortlist of insurance providers.

From here, all that's left to do is select the policy that provides the best value for your investment. This could be a policy with a lower premium or lower excess, depending on the needs of your company.

Professional liability insurance is a valuable investment that helps to safeguard your accounting firm during unforeseen or unexpected events. Securing professional liability insurance for your firm should be considered a vital component of your firm's risk management and operational processes.