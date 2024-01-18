Green thumb with a big heart: Annette Eldridge's succulent fundraising

Horsham local Annette Eldridge is using her passion for gardening to put a little good back into the world.
Ms Eldridge of Annie's Succulents and Handmade Pots donates succulents she grows in her backyard to Woolworths in Horsham who sell them with all proceeds going to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.
"I worked for Woolies for 41 years, and I used to do fundraising with work," Ms Eldridge said.
"I just have been continuing on now that I've retired."
Ms Eldridge said she has been donating her succulents on and off for almost 20 years.
"Through work I used to do quite a bit of fundraising, we used to do sausage sizzles, and garage sales and all sorts of bits and pieces," she said.
"I just [asked] if they minded if I continue to raise some money ongoing."
With a personal connection to the cause of the RCH, Ms Eldridge is delighted with the success of her succulents.
"It's fantastic," she said.
"The customers at Woolies over the years, even when I was working there, their support for the Royal Children's Hospital is amazing."
Ms Eldridge said her love for succulents comes from how easy they are to grow and that they come in such a variety.
"You sort of don't realise until you get into it that there are so many and they are very easy to grow," she said.
Ms Eldridge also fundraises by selling succulents through her own Annie's Succulents and Handmade Pots Facebook page where she also likes to help people get involved with and enjoy gardening.
