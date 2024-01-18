Championship player Hobbs to celebrate 100th CBL match for the Hornets

Round 14 of the CBL South West men's season will be a special occasion for Horsham Hornets' big man Jake Hobbs.
The 29-year-old will play his 100th CBL match for the club, where he has played both junior and senior basketball.
"There have been heaps of people who have helped me along the way," Hobbs said.
Early in his career, Hobbs had club legends Cam Bruce and Tim Pickert as mentors, whilst later in his career, Damien Skurrie has always been on hand to help.
"Skuzz [Skurrie] has always been pretty helpful, another big man. He's always there to offer advice," Hobbs said.
"In the early days, Cam Bruce and Tim Pickert and those guys [were around].
"They will coach the team in the early days and the captain too."
Looking back at his career so far, it is no surprise of Hobbs' career highlights.
"You can't go past the two grand finals we won in 2018 and 2021/22," Hobbs said.
It is not only the grand finals that stick out but also the time spent travelling and training.
"It's just good coming down and training and travelling away on road trips and Saturday nights here at the nest," Hobbs said.
"It's lots of fun. That's why I do it."
Despite sitting at the top of the ladder with two games remaining in the regular season, Hobbs believes the Hornets have some work to do before the finals.
"I think there's still plenty of room for improvement. A lot of the games before Christmas, I don't think we really played to our potential," Hobbs said.
"So I think there's plenty of room for growth, which is a good sign being on top of the ladder."
The Hornets face Warrnambool on Saturday, January 20 and Millicent on Sunday, January 21.
