Albanese Government's IR bills draw concerns, says Mallee MP

The Albanese Labor Government's inability to understand or care about small business is on full display.
According to the ABS, 97.3 per cent of Australian businesses are small businesses (under 20 employees) and the number of small businesses in Mallee reflects that.
A significant section of Labor's industrial relations package remains before Parliament as sittings resume in February.
But the expansion of union powers to allow a union to appoint multiple delegates in the same business has already passed and will come into effect in July.
Labor's IR bills oblige employers to allow employee delegates to undertake union duties and for them to be trained to perform those duties at the business' expense.
Meanwhile, a farmer who employs less than 15 people who is forced to let go of workers because of a downturn will have to make retrenchment payments rather than simply leave and holiday pay, a significant insult to the downturn injury.
This year if Labor can get the Senate independents and Greens on board as they did for the initial portion of the legislation that passed last year, the definition of casual labour will be so complex and businesses will face massive fines if they get it wrong.
Labor also seeks to smash the gig economy (eg UberEats and MenuLog) which allows flexibility for those workers who want it.
With the trucking industry so vital in harvest time, Labor's bill would strip the ACCC of powers which it currently has to stop big transport companies and unions from forming a cartel, and risking pushing family truckies out of business.
This legislation will increase costs for small businesses which will be passed on to consumer. Yet again the Albanese government is pursuing pet projects and not helping families in this cost of living crisis.
In a queue of who Labor supports, unions and some preferred big businesses seem to be at the front and Mallee's small businesses, family and farming businesses are being put last.
