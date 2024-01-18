Strong tournament crumbles in finals for under 13's Country Week team

Horsham's young cricketers took to the Portland pitch once again on Wednesday, January 17 to play in the under 13 country week finals.
But, the side's hopes of going any deeper were dashed when its batting order crumbled against a strong Warrnambool Blue.
Horsham stayed competitive in the field, holding the opposition to 92 runs.
Consistent wickets hampered Warrnambool's progress, Clark, Oakley, Hopper, Plazzer and Tanner Treacy claimed the spoils, but Horsham offered little in response.
Hopper opened the innings with six runs before his wicket fell.
No other Horsham batsmen passed a single run, with five players sent back to the pavilion for nought.
All out for 17, Horsham lost by 80 runs, while Warrnambool Blue would go on unbeaten, to win the tournament.
Hugh Miller top scored for the Horsham side through the tournament, having scored 92 runs, including two 30s, with Navraj Dhillon (50) and Jazz Hopper (49) also taking major run hauls.
The side's leading wicket taker for the tournament was Lenny Clark, who claimed five wickets, Miller, Judd Oakley and Archie Knight all collected four.
