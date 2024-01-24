The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Caitlin Jones-Story makes history as first Lady Hornet to 100 CBL games

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated January 25 2024 - 12:06pm, first published January 24 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunday, January 21, 2024, will go down as a historic day for the Horsham Lady Hornets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.