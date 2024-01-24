Caitlin Jones-Story makes history as first Lady Hornet to 100 CBL games

Sunday, January 21, 2024, will go down as a historic day for the Horsham Lady Hornets.
Club stalwart Caitlin Jones-Story took the court in her 100th CBL game, the first player in the women's program's history to do so since records were kept.
"I'm very proud to be the first Lady Hornet to achieve 100 CBL games. I know there's some past Lady Hornets, but they just don't have the records for that," Jones-Story said.
"To be the first current Lady Hornet to achieve 100 games, it means a lot. It's what I've always wanted to achieve. I'm not going to stop here; I'm going to keep going."
Jones-Story believes her deep connection to the program has played a big part on her way to the milestone.
"I've been at the stadium since I was a little girl, and I've done my squad programs all the way through," she said.
"This association means everything [to me]. I walk in the door and everyone is family to me, so it means heaps."
There have been several coaches and players that have impacted Jones-Story over her time in a Hornets uniform.
Sharon Fedke, Gareth Hiscock, David Kilpatrick and Tony Sleep are just a few of the coaches that shaped her.
Whilst current Lady Hornets coach Bec McIntyre has "played a massive part in my basketball journey."
McIntyre credited Jones-Story's impact on the Hornets program.
"She is an amazing person, a great sport, and a fantastic teammate," McIntyre said.
"She's so respectful to the program and its history. She gives back and volunteers. Honestly, she is the whole package.
"And one of the most amazing role models for our association, our program and our young girls coming through."
In terms of teammates, Maddie and Ema Iredell, Jess Cannane, and Shannon Cross have played the majority of games alongside Jones-Story.
"I've made some great memories with those girls, which has been good. And obviously, some of them are still out [on the court] with me today," Jones-Story said.
The 2013/14 home championship game against Portland was the most memorable of those games.
The Coasters came into the game undefeated but fell to the Hornets 93-70, as Horsham claimed its first CBL South West Women's championship.
"It [the championship] is one of the main highlights I can remember," Jones-Story said.
The Lady Hornets marked Jones-Story's milestone on the court with a stirring four-point overtime win over Millicent.
Jones-Story recorded nine points as Horsham booked themselves a semi-final berth against Portland.
