Kaniva's Michael Hodges to be named West Wimmera Citizen of the Year

The West Wimmera Shire Council has announced its Australia Day award recipients ahead of January 26.
Recipient of the council's Citizen of the Year award, Michael Hodges, said he was humbled when he found out.
"I am pretty chuffed, actually, [I got] a bit excited when I heard," Mr Hodges said.
In a statement released by council, mayor Tim Meyer spoke of the high calibre of nominations for the Shire's Australia Day awards, and that Mr Hodges is a deserving winner.
"Michael's unwavering commitment to Kaniva has been invaluable," Cr Meyer said.
"His contributions, spanning over two decades, reflect the true essence of community spirit."
Mr Hodges has spent 20 years serving the community through ambulance Victoria.
He has also been involved in the Kaniva Leeor United Football Netball Club, Kaniva Swimming Pool Committee, and Kaniva Golf Club through over two decades of community work.
"Michael's contributions extend far beyond his professional and community engagement," Cr Meyer said.
"His commitment to the town's well-being, both personally and professionally, makes him a deserving recipient of the Citizen of the Year award."
Mr Hodges was also heavily involved in building the Kaniva Community Hub, something he holds as the biggest community accomplishment he's helped with.
"The community hub is by far the biggest [achievement], the way it's used now with the entire community using it and loving it," he said.
The event of the year was Henley on Lake Wallace, which celebrated 100 years in 2023 and the Lake Wallace parkrun was the community group of the year.
Cr Meyer said all the of winners made enormous contributions to the shire.
"Our shire would not function without the work of all of these tireless volunteers who put so much time and effort into making our communities great," he said.
"Our Citizen of the Year volunteers with many different groups and organisations, while Henley on Lake Wallace and Lake Wallace parkrun are run entirely by dedicated volunteers.
"We thank all these people for the amazing work that they do in our shire."
Winners will receive a framed certificate, and lapel pin.
