Brothel vision sparks community outrage, not everyone was tickled pink

As The Wimmera Mail-Times celebrates 150 years of publishing, we're looking back at some of the biggest stories in the region.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
NEWS of plans for a brothel in the heart of the Wimmera capital rocked the Horsham community in 2005.
Residents were outraged when Melbourne brothel owner and former Horsham man Andrew Hewinson announced plans to expand his business into his old hometown.
Hewinson told the Mail-Times he would submit a planning application to council for a lap-dancing venue and brothel in the city centre.
''The sex industry has grown throughout the world, and it's a natural progression that it has moved to country areas,'' he said.
''People who object strongly to this are really suffering from neurotic guilt.''
Hewinson said Pickwood Lodge, his licensed brothel in Brunswick, had many customers and sexworkers from the Wimmera, proving a need for such a business in Horsham.
He also announced plans to open brothels in Ballarat, Bendigo and Torquay.
Horsham Rural City Council planning and promotion services manager Robin Neilson confirmed that the council never received a formal application from Hewinson.
The Mail-Times reported that it seemed unlikely the plans would proceed.
Hewinson and Pickwood Lodge manager Janette Woods were due to appear in Melbourne Magistrate's Court in November, charged with 117 offenses under the Prostitution Control Act after allegedly employing a 14-year-old school girl to work at the brothel in 2007.
Ten years earlier, Horsham had its first brush with the risque industry when Horsham Rural City commissioners approved an escort service's application for a prostitution service provider's license.
Tickled Pink Escort Service began operating in Horsham and advertising its services in the Mail-Times after prostitution was decriminalised and legalised in Australia in 1994.
The Mail-Times reported in 2010 that Brunswick businessman Andrew Hewinson wanted to purchase Kryal Castle in Ballarat to establish a high-end brothel. However, he was unsuccessful in his bid for the 1970s theme park.
Owners Joyce and Keith Ryall in 2010 rejected the offer from the Melbourne businessman who had plans to turn the tourist destination into an adults-only playground.
Also reported in the Mail-Times, a sex industry operator had branded as `pipe dreams' plans by a Melbourne businessman to open a brothel in Horsham.
Graham, who managed country Victoria's biggest escort agency Knight Owls Escorts, said a brothel or lap-dancing venue was not a sustainable option in the Wimmera capital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.