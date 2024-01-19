Horsham Rural City Council to undertake major road resurfacing works

Horsham Rural City Council Council plans to carry out resurfacing across two sections of road in the municipality this weekend.
Works will begin at 12pm on Saturday, January 20, on a section of Baillie Street by Churchill Road, and Pynsent Street between Firebrace and Urquhart Streets.
The affected areas will be closed to general traffic and streetside parking, with work expected to be finished on Sunday, January 21.
Minimal access will be provided for residents, businesses and emergency services.
Major road works will continue in the coming weeks across Horsham, with the HRCC stating their continued commitment to maintaining and improving Horsham's 144 kilometres of sealed urban roadways.
This follows the HRCC's significant progress on the Dimboola - Minyip 5 Chain Road in late 2023, completing two kilometres of sealing works as part of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).
Works involved reconstructing and widening 7.6 kilometres of the key agricultural road near Murra Warra.
