The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Summer at The Station a hit with kids to keep busy this School Holidays

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated January 25 2024 - 10:56am, first published January 22 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Rural City Council has been lending a hand to parents looking to keep kids busy this January with its Summer at The Station events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.