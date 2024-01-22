Summer at The Station a hit with kids to keep busy this School Holidays

The Horsham Rural City Council has been lending a hand to parents looking to keep kids busy this January with its Summer at The Station events.
Run as part of Horsham Rural City Council's youth strategy, the Summer at The Station events were held on the 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th of January from 11am until 3pm.
Kids aged 10 to 18 welcome to enjoy some games between and activities at The Station youth centre on Pynsent Street.
HRCC youth programs officer Rohit 'Rio' Kumar said council is putting on theses events during the school holidays to keep kids engaged and provide them with activities.
Mr Kumar also spoke about the centre.
"The Station is opening up again, so it's a good opportunity for people to use the facilities," he said.
The event has also been a success with the kids.
"We weren't expecting kids to stick around the whole day, but they did," Mr Kumar said.
Mr Kumar said on the busier days, the program hosted about 15 kids, while on other days there were about seven.
"They've been loving it," Mr Kumar said.
"They're free to come and go and parents are able to come pick them if they're not happy."
Horsham Youth still has plenty of events planned this January at The Station including a Level-up gaming event on Wednesday, January 24 and a Triple J hottest 100 chill event on Saturday, January 27.
Information on these events can be found on the Horsham Youth Facebook page.
