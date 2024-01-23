Ryan Pfitzner, Horsham Rural City Council Young Citizen of the Year 2024

Ryan Pfitzner has been awarded the 2024 Young Citizen of the Year Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership qualities and contribution to basketball.
Mr Pfitzner admitted to being speechless when he received the call from the mayor of Horsham Rural City Council Robyn Gulline. to say he'd been chosen as the Young Citizen of the Year.
"I was speechless; I had no idea I had been nominated or by whom, and to receive this call was amazing," he said.
At just 19 years of age, Mr Pfitzner is a dedicated member of the Horsham Amateur Basketball Association and is heavily involved in the club, commencing as a junior player in 2012 and progressing to the Country Basketball League Men's Hornets team.
He has coached the Hornets junior boys squads and is a referee for many of the club games, being highly qualified with his 'B Grade' badge.
"I began playing after attending a MItch Creek Clinic, and I enjoyed it so much I progressed to coaching two years ago."
"Coaching has given me a better understanding of the referee role, and I can see the game from both sides now, not just as a player," he said. "I have a better appreciation of the game as a whole."
"While coaching is predominately about the game's skills, it also provides a platform for valuable life skills, too," he said.
"Players learn perseverance, teamwork, and consideration for others as well as how to lose well and to reflect and learn from that," Mr Pfitzner said.
"These are all important life skills, and are as important as the game."
Mr. Pfitzner is employed as a Para Planner for the finance company Hillross and is studying a Bachelor of Commerce through Deakin University, majoring in finance.
In 2022, Mr Pfitzner received the Scott Funslow Leadership Award, which is awarded to anyone associated with the HABA who shows, through his or her actions and enthusiasm, and consistently embodies what it means to 'Be a Hornet.'
In his nominatiion he was described as someone who drives the pillars of the HABA Strategic Plan, being people, inclusion, growth, awareness, and leadership, consistently contributing to the association as a whole. He develops himself and others across age groups, genders, and programs, assisting where possible and driving a love of basketball for all.
Career-wise, this award winner plans to become a Financial Planner but said , "I'll remain involved with basketball.".
One of two boys in the family, he has a younger brother, James, 16, and his parents, Kristen and Nigel, have always been involved in the community, but he is the first in the family to become involved in basketball.
It's family that he credits for being able to follow his love of basketball.
"I really appreciate my family and friends for their support, which has allowed me to follow my interest to the level I have," he said.
He is also grateful to the coaches and trainers he has learned from and continues to follow.
"I must congratulate all of the nominees and the award winners. I know many deserving people are amongst them, making my award event more special.
"I'm sure there are many people who contribute a great deal to the community but are never nominated, and knowing what it is like to be nominated and to win, I want to encourage people to nominate someone they think is deserving when they have the opportunity," he said.
"I hope that my win encourages others. It is important to me to demonstrate good character and be a good example to the players I coach and to the wider community," he said.
