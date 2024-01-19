Blissed out break: feet up, tennis on the TV | A Mum's World

When I woke up one morning last week, I had a full 24-hour day ahead of me, so I steeled myself, rolled up my sleeves and... did absolutely nothing because I was on holiday!
Not one of those holidays from paid work which just means you get more unpaid work done at home, with more dishes and more mess because everyone else in the house is on holiday, and they think you have all the extra time in the world to clean up after them.
I was on a real holiday, away from home, so I couldn't do my housework because I wasn't in my house.
Therefore, I found myself facing a full day away from home last week and I had to focus hard on the adventure at hand.
I racked my brain for all outstanding chores I should complete and all the urgent tasks I should tackle during that day.
I thought and thought, and at a push I came up with only one.
I hoped to channel all of my energies from that day into one major operation that could simply be summed up with the self-explanatory term, "I need to paint my toenails".
Hmmm. Tough gig. Huge day.
What a challenge to squeeze it all in.
How lovely.
What a luxury to be away in the caravan with tennis on the telly and fritz in the fridge.
I was third of the way through one inspirational tome I'd read before, and I'd just started a terrific text which fascinated me.
But they were optional. I could just sleep in the chair all day long after my nails were done.
I guessed we'd have to get out of the annex at some point.
I expected we'd go to the shops a little later and eat food that someone else prepared.
I dreamt of very complicated salads with twelve ingredients each that all need careful chopping and slicing and tossing and dressing.
Then I imagined taking my sweet time to enjoy my meal and send the dishes back to the kitchen for someone else to wash, or toss my takeaway container in the bin.
All the while, I didn't care what I was wearing, because I wasn't seeing anyone I knew.
Blissed out break.
