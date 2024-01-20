Summer sporting action returns to Horsham after Christmas/New Year break

Horsham was spoilt for sporting action as most codes returned to play after the summer break.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Horsham Cricket Association completed round nine of its A Grade competition on Saturday, January 20.
At City Oval, Horsham Tigers faced Homers, whilst at Coughlin Park, Horsham Saints hosted Lubeck Murtoa.
In other matches, Noradjuha Toolondo visited Blackheath Dimboola and Laharum welcomed West Wimmera.
Round 11 of the Wimmera Playing Area Division One Weekend Pennant lawn bowls saw ladder leaders Nhill visit Sunnyside.
Horsham City hosted Coughlin Park, Horsham Golf made the trip to face Goroke/Edenhope, and Kaniva played Dimboola.
The Horsham Squash Club hosted the battle of the border between Victoria and South Australia as its most talented juniors faced off.
CBL action rounded out the weekend, with the Horsham Hornets playing its final matches of the regular season.
Warrnambool visited the nest on January 20 before Millicent made the trip from South Australia on Sunday, January 21.
The Hornets celebrated two significant milestones as Caitlin Jones-Story and Jake Hobbs played their 100th CBL matches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.