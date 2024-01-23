The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Australia Day 2024 Events in Hindmarsh Shire, flag raising in each town

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated January 23 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Communities around Australia are once again preparing for Australia Day, a day where we come together as a nation to celebrate what's great about Australia and being Australian.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.