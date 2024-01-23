Australia Day 2024 Events in Hindmarsh Shire, flag raising in each town

Communities around Australia are once again preparing for Australia Day, a day where we come together as a nation to celebrate what's great about Australia and being Australian.
Australia Day is a time for all Australians to reflect, respect, and celebrate.
We're all part of the story of Australia - from those whose ancestors walked on County for tens of thousands of years to the newest Australian citizens.
On Australia Day, we reflect on our past, accept the truth of our history, and respect that we all have a contribution to make to the Story of Australia. We celebrate being part of a diverse and multicultural nation.
Nhill, Dimboola, Jeparit and Rainbow will each host events on Australia Day in 2024.
A flag-raising ceremony will take place in each town, along with addresses from local guest speakers and Mayor Cr Brett Ireland. Hindmarsh Shire Australia Day Awards will also be presented on the day.
RAINBOW 7:30AM RAINBOW OASIS
Breakfast BBQ from 7:30am, followed by a meet and greet from 8:00am and ceremony proceedings commencing at 8:20am. Hosted by the Lions Club of Rainbow.
JEPARIT 9:00AM MENZIES SQUARE
Breakfast BBQ from 9:00am, followed by a meet and greet from 9:30am and ceremony proceedings commencing at 9:50am. Hosted by Jeparit Town Committee.
DIMBOOLA 10:30AM DIMBOOLA LIBRARY GARDENS
Morning Tea from 10:30am, followed by a meet and greet from 11:00am and ceremony proceedings commencing at 11:10am. Hosted by Dimboola CWA.
NHILL 12:00PM GOLDSWORTHY PARK
BBQ lunch from 12:00pm, followed by a meet and greet from 12:30pm and ceremony proceedings commencing at 12:50pm. Hosted by the Lions Club of Nhill.
Hindmarsh Shire Council wishes to thank each of the host organisers for their willingness to coordinate and celebrate these events each year.
The Australian Government assists these events through the National Australia Day Council.
