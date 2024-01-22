Dr Georgia Atkin-Smith Joins Australia Day Celebrations in Horsham

Australia Day events will occur throughout the Horsham Rural City Council municipality on Friday.
The community will come together at Sawyer Park to celebrate our national day with Australia Day Ambassador Dr Georgia Atkin-Smith, who is set to join the festivities.
It all starts with a free barbecue breakfast at 7am, followed by a flag-raising ceremony and presentation of the Australia Day Awards at 8am.
The morning's formalities will also include a citizenship ceremony where people from South Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, Myanmar, India and the Philippines officially become Australians.
Former Horsham resident Dr Atkin-Smith, now a medical scientist, will be the guest speaker.
There'll also be entertainment from the Horsham City Pipe Band, Voices of the Wimmera and Horsham Rural City Band.
HRCC will live stream the ceremony via its Facebook page and website.
The Council is also supporting Australia Day celebrations at Brimpaen (8am), Natimuk's NC2 (11am), and Dadswells Bridge (11.30am).
Mayor Robyn Gulline said 2024 marked 75 years since the Nationality and Citizenship Act became law.
"Prior to 26 January 1949, every person born in Australia had been deemed a British subject," she said.
"With the passing of this Act, it was the first time the term 'Australian Citizen' had been used in any legislation, including the Constitution.
"Anyone born in Australia on or after this date was automatically an Australian citizen and the rules for applying for Australian citizenship were detailed."
Cr Gulline said Australia Day was a chance to thank and congratulate various award winners for their contribution to our community.
"Wherever you are and whatever you do, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on how fortunate we are to live in Australia and especially the Wimmera," Cr Gulline said.
"It is also important to remember that many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and some members of our community do not see Australia Day as a day of celebration.
"It is important that we acknowledge this and continue to build greater understanding, respect and reconciliation between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians.
"Thank you, also, to the local community groups that help stage Australia Day events across the municipality. Council appreciates your efforts and the respectful way in which these events are conducted."
