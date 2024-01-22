Australia Day events spread across the Yarriambiack Shire Council

A myriad of Australia Day celebrations and events will be held across the Yarriambiack Shire Council on Friday, January 26.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
From 8am from the Post Office.
Event includes a Flag Pole Stroll, beginning at the Post Office and walking to the Town Hall, Lions Den, Police Station, Bowling Club, RSL and the finishing at the Camp Kitchen Beulah Recreation Reserve. BBQ Breakfast and Guest Speaker.
The event also includes the introduction of new residents to Beulah from the past 12 months.
All new residents and visitors welcome to attend.
This event is hosted by the Beulah Lions Club.
From 8-10am at the Memorial Courtyard, Austin Street Hopetoun
Free Breakfast, flag raising and guest speaker.
Individual and Community Awards announced.
This event is hosted by the Hopetoun CWA.
From 8-10am at the Murtoa Neighbourhood House, 36 McDonald Street Murtoa.
Join the Murtoa community for a BBQ Breakfast and presentation of local awards.
This event is hosted by Murtoa Neighbourhood House and Murtoa Progress Association.
From January, 8-9am at the Town Square opposite the Historical Society, Main Street Minyip.
Breakfast will be followed by a Guest Speaker and presentations of the Pat Walsh Memorial Young Achiever, Minyip & District Citizen of the year and Minyip Citizen of the Year award.
This event is hosted by the Minyip Lions Club.
From 8-10am, Memorial Park, Murtoa Road.
Join the Rupanyup community for a free BBQ Breakfast and Guest speaker.
The event will also include the presentation of Young Achiever and Citizen of the Year Awards.
This event is hosted by the Rupanyup Major Events committee.
From 8am at Speed Recreation Centre, Speed.
Event includes breakfast, flag raising and a guest speaker.
This event is hosted by the Speed Lions Club.
From 8-10am at the Wallup Hall.
The event includes a BBQ Breakfast and Guest Speaker.
This event is hosted by the Wallup Ag Group.
Free cooked breakfast from 8am followed by the scout flag parade and Guest Speaker Nicole Battley. Music provided by Sofia Laursen Habel.
Awards to be presented include 2023 Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year. There will also be recognition of new Australian citizens in our community.
Free return transport from Post Office at 7:45am
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Warracknabeal
From 8.30-10am at the Woomelang Recreation Reserve, Brock Street Woomelang
Event includes free breakfast and guest speaker.
This event is hosted by the Woomelang General Store.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.