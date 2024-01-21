The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video

Housing crisis must head Albo's agenda

January 22 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the five months since the release of the National Housing and Homelessness Plan issues paper in August, little has changed. The housing crisis has, if anything, gone from bad to worse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.