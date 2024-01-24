The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

U3A Community Groups Expo, awarded Community Event of the Year 2024

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The U3A Community Groups Expo has been awarded the Australia Day Community Event Award for 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.