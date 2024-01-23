Nhill suffers loss in division one lawn bowls 2024 return against Sunnyside

League leading Nhill have come undone in the sides' first time returning to the green in 2024.
Having been beaten on only one prior occasion, the west Wimmera side travelled into Horsham to take on Sunnyside Bowling Club on Saturday, January 20 for round 11 of the Wimmera Playing Area Division One Bowls.
Sunnyside's 12 points to four win came with a very narrow shots margin, as the teams were separated by only three, 76-73, and was despite Nhill winning two of the three rinks.
Match points proved the difference maker, with Sunnyside picking up 10 to Nhill's zero.
The host team's only rink victory was collected by Ronald Magor, Jillian Coutts, Gavin Watson and Rex Bergen, who triumphed 32 shots to 16.
Nhill's Daryl Leyonhjelm, Robert Schneider, Barry Cramer and Allan King were their side's strongest, claiming a 14- shot rink win, while a one shot margin decided the winner of the third rink in Nhill's favour.
Horsham City also claimed the league points in round 11, picking up the win on home greens against Coughlin Park Bowling Club, 14-2 (78-67).
Horsham City's Josh Williams, Geoffrey Inglis, Ron Dolby and Anthony King picked up the biggest win of the game, 28 shots to 18.
Coughlin Park's Ralph Chequer, Kevin Cramer, Craig Decker and Charles Officer picked up Coughlin Park's only rink win, 24-21, while the other rink favoured Horsham City 29-25.
Horsham Golf picked up victory on the road, beating Goroke Edenhope 14-2 (77-74) to remain in a tight three-way battle for second on the division one ladder with Sunnyside and Horsham City.
Goroke Edenhope's only rink victory came at the hands of Richard Smith, Barry Crick, Phillip Robinson and Geoff Lowe, who won their contest 27-18.
And, despite loss, Goroke Edenhope kept up the challenge to Horsham Golf, but the visiting said took out the other two contests 29-23 and 30-24.
Dimboola was also victorious in its first return to the bowling green in 2024, claiming a 14-2 (75-70) win against Kaniva.
Dimboola's two winning rinks favoured the visiting side 27-17 and 31-23, while Kaniva's sole rink victory was won 30-17.
Ian Austin, Steve Duthie, Jeffrey Meyer and Adrian Coad claimed Kaniva's 13 point rink, but it was not enough to claim the league points.
Next, Nhill will be looking to get back its winning ways when the side hosts Goroke Edenhope in round 12, Meanwhile, Horsham Golf takes on Coughlin Park, Horsham City hosts Kaniva and Sunnyside travels to Dimboola.
