Heavy vehicle operators invited to two-day event in Nhill, safety measures

Heavy vehicle owners and drivers will have the chance to drop in and hear from industry experts at the Nhill Trailer Exchange where there will be multiple road safety displays and presentations next month.
Horsham Rural City Council is partnering with a group of organisations to deliver the event at the Nhill Trailer Exchange on Wednesday, February 14 and Thursday February 15 2024.
Themes to be addressed include vehicle safety, roadworthiness, overloading, towing, fatigue, speed, and a range of driver safety issues.
Representatives of Victoria Police and the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator will be there with a focus on providing advice rather than enforcement.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said the Heavy Vehicle Safety Event would also feature practical displays.
"The aim is to give the heavy vehicle industry a chance to find out the latest tips to improve their road safety," Cr Gulline said.
"The Western Highway is one of the nation's key interstate freight routes, and unfortunately, it is over-represented in fatalities and serious injuries, so we are keen to do everything we can to help reduce the occurrence of these incidents," she said.
"The event is also very relevant to local transport operators, including farmers and livestock transporters, and we thank the Department of Transport and Planning, which has funded this event through its Community Road Safety Grants."
Other key participants in the event include the Department of Transport and Planning, Victorian Transport Association, Transport Workers Union, Livestock and Rural Transports Association of Victoria and several local municipalities including the host Hindmarsh Shire Council and supporting Yarriambiack Shire Council.
The event will be from 4pm to 11pm on both days.
Drivers and operators are invited to attend this drop-in event based on their availability.
