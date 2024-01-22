The Wimmera Mail-Times
Vic trio charged after firearms, explosives and $1 million cash seized

By Sheryl Lowe
January 22 2024 - 6:00pm
Three Melbourne men, including an alleged Russian organised crime member, have been charged with firearms and proceeds of crime offences as part of an ongoing Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (VIC-JOCTF) investigation.

Sheryl Lowe

